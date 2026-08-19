Pentagon says adjustments to S. Korea-US exercise will not degrade training objectives

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that adjustments to the ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise will not degrade its intended training objectives while also preserving the allies' "essential readiness."

At a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will conclude Friday, a week earlier than scheduled, while associated live-training events have also been reduced with certain events canceled or converted to simulations, the department said in a statement.

"Based on direction from the President and Secretary of War, the Department has substantially reduced Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield while continuing training that enhances tactical capability," it said.

"These adjustments preserve essential readiness and training objectives. There will be no degradation to U.S. training objectives."

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said he had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to reduce South Korea-U.S. exercises, noting that the drills are not only "costly" but also send a "totally inappropriate and hostile" signal to the North.

The directive was largely seen as a conciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang after he repeatedly expressed his openness to dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The scaling back of UFS has fueled concerns that it could undermine joint efforts to reinforce deterrence amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.