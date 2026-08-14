US military notes upcoming drills with Korea focused on 'modernizing alliance,' security in Northeast Asia

The upcoming key combined exercise with Korea will focus on "modernizing" the bilateral alliance and "shaping" the security environment in Northeast Asia, the U.S. military said Friday, a reference that may hint at the scope of its role expanding beyond the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. Eighth Army made the reference as it announced its participation in the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, set to kick off Monday for an 11-day run, stressing it will reinforce its partnership with Korea to strengthen deterrence and regional stability.

"Eighth Army's training objectives will focus on enhancing 'Fight Tonight' readiness, modernizing the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and shaping the security environment in Northeast Asia," the Army said in a press release.

It also underscored the drills being aimed at shaping the logistical and sustainment framework.

"Exercises will also feature the rapid distribution and preparation of Army Prepositioned Stock 4, demonstrating the alliance's ability to rapidly project combat power and secure key terrain within the First Island Chain," the Eighth Army said.

The mention of modernizing the alliance and shaping the security in Northeast Asia aligns with a key U.S. defense strategy that calls on allies to shoulder more responsibility for their own defense, while taking an approach toward the potential redeployment of U.S. forces for contingencies outside the Korean Peninsula, a concept known as "strategic flexibility."

The first island chain refers to a string of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines and is seen as a crucial line of defense for America against an assertive China.

It is widely used to highlight U.S. efforts to build a robust posture of "deterrence by denial" in the region, a strategy under which an enemy is made to believe an attack is unlikely to succeed because it would be denied.

Korea has maintained that the UFS exercise is conducted strictly for the defense of the Korean Peninsula.

Announcing the plan for this year's UFS on Monday, Col. Ryan Donald, spokesperson for the U.S. Forces Korea, said the drills are designed to address the security threats facing the Korean Peninsula.

"The scenarios we are executing are strictly focused on the defense of the ROK," he said at the press conference, referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"Our singular focus during the UFS is ensuring the combined ROK-US forces maintain all-domain readiness required to fight tonight and protect Korean people from all direct threats to the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The Eighth Army, meanwhile, said the allies will train in highly complex scenarios to validate joint combat capabilities, with key training to include a combined arms live-fire exercise and a combined wet gap crossing.