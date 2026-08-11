Korea, US army chiefs discuss strengthening combined defense posture

Korea's Army chief on Tuesday met with his U.S. counterpart to discuss ways to strengthen the countries' combined defense posture and expand military exchanges between the armed forces, officials said.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kim Gyu-ha met with Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the acting chief of staff of the U.S. Army, in Seoul earlier in the day to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation based on a "steadfast" combined defense posture, according to the armed service.

The two officials noted the South Korea-U.S. alliance has contributed to peace on the Korean Peninsula and stability in the region.

The army chiefs also discussed ways to enhance interoperability during joint drills and expand exchanges in the logistics and sustainment sectors.

"We hope to further expand intelligence sharing on advanced military technologies, including manned-unmanned teaming systems and artificial intelligence, drawing on the U.S. Army's innovative experience," Kim said.

He vowed to solidify the bilateral alliance with the U.S. through various exchanges and cooperation, including the South Korea-U.S. Army meeting slated for November.