Vice defense minister inspects Army boot camp amid heat wave

Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee on Monday visited an Army boot camp in the central region to inspect training systems and safety measures amid the extreme heat wave, the defense ministry said.

Lee visited the Army Training Center in Nonsan, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, to inspect the readiness of heat-related illness prevention measures and emergency medical supplies, among others, the ministry said in a release.

The vice minister also used the visit to encourage service members amid the scorching heat.

Lee stressed commanders and all other personnel to prioritize thorough inspections and measures to ensure the safety of conscripts during the training, according to the ministry.