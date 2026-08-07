American son's quest to find 'Kim,' local child saved in shadow of Korean War

In the winter of 1951, amid the frozen, battered hills of Changdori, a young Korean boy found refuge alongside an American combat correspondent. The boy was known simply as “Kim.” He was roughly 15 years old, displaced by relentless bombings and navigating a war-ravaged nation with the quiet resilience of a generation forced to grow up overnight.

For nearly two years, Kim walked alongside the American journalist, serving as an assistant, a guide and a living testament to humanity surviving in the crosshairs of history. Now, seven decades after they were separated by the troop withdrawals of July 1952, a son is picking up the thread of a memory his father carried for a lifetime.

Robert P. Mosier has turned to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in Korea to locate the Korean boy who once shared food, shelter and hardship with his late father, Robert H. Mosier. The elder Mosier, born in 1923, served as a U.S. Marine Corps combat correspondent during the Korean War from 1951 to 1952. His searing firsthand accounts and poignant photography brought the human toll of the conflict into American living rooms, most notably in a 1953 National Geographic feature titled, “The GI and the Kids of Korea: America’s Fighting Men Share Their Food, Clothing, and Shelter with Children of a War-torn Land.”

Yet, among the hundreds of images Mosier captured, it was his quiet bond with Kim that left an indelible mark. Believed to have been born between 1935 and 1937, Kim hailed from a Christian family in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province. His father had already passed away, and after bomb strikes destroyed their family home, they were forced to relocate.

During their time together, Kim accompanied Mosier on photo assignments across the frontlines. Around Christmas in 1951, Mosier even visited Kim’s home, where he met the boy’s mother, grandfather and sister. The two were inseparable until July 1952, when the division’s withdrawal forced a final farewell.

“Throughout his life, my father always missed Kim,” the younger Mosier recalled, expressing a deep desire to fulfill his father's lifelong wish. “On his behalf, I desperately hope we can reconnect.”

The search is not a sudden impulse.

The Mosier family has quietly pursued leads since the early 1990s. However, time is running short. If alive today, Kim would be in his late eighties or early nineties.

Hoping to bridge the gap of 70 years, the ministry has launched a public appeal across its official website and digital platforms, calling on citizens and historians for any clues. The effort stands as a reminder that behind the macro-politics of international alliances lay deeply personal ties — unlikely friendships forged in snow, dirt and shared survival that refuse to be erased by the passage of time.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.