Defense ministry reaffirms commitment to swift integration of military academies

The defense ministry on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to swiftly integrating the academies of three military branches, stressing the move will serve as a "cornerstone" in addressing past wrongs.

The ministry seeks to combine the military academies of the Army, Navy and Air Force into a single institution despite strong opposition from alumni groups of the armed services.

"We hope the (integration) will serve as a cornerstone to break from past wrongs and establish the military's identity, loyal to the Constitution and the people," a ministry official told a press briefing.

During a policy briefing by the defense ministry Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung said the Army academy had been behind all military coups in the country but had not been held to account so far. He called for the swift integration of the military academies to reduce the risk of another coup.

Last month, the defense ministry unveiled plans to establish the envisioned integrated military academy at Jaundae, a compound of military training and education facilities in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul. The move is also part of Lee's election campaign pledge.

"We have repeatedly explained that the establishment of the National Military Academy is intended to better prepare for future warfare, improve the efficiency of military education and enhance joint interoperability," the ministry official said.

The official, however, declined to comment on a statement released by 46 former chiefs of staff the previous day, strongly urging the defense ministry to review the integration plan altogether.

The ministry plans to hold a public hearing later this month and disclose a detailed plan for the new academy around October.