USFK says no white phosphorus found at Osan base after suspected leak alert

No white phosphorus has been found at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday, after an emergency alert was issued in the region last week over a suspected white phosphorus leak at the base.

The USFK disclosed the findings on the Osan Air Base website after the Pyeongtaek city government issued the alert on July 28 notifying the public of a possible white phosphorus leak at the base following a report from the U.S. military.

"Following thorough inspection and testing, we can confirm that the crystallization and residue identified during a routine munitions inspection on July 28 was not white phosphorus nor contained traces of white phosphorus," the USFK said.

"After follow-on analysis, we are confident that the residue was non-hazardous surface corrosion resulting from environmental exposure over time," it said.

Emergency response professionals responded immediately to ensure full containment of the munitions and base operations are proceeding normally, with no injuries, the USFK also noted.

"We deeply value the trust of our Pyeongtaek neighbors and are committed to keeping everyone safe, informed and updated," it added.