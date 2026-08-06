Korea stages defense drills near Dokdo for 1st time this year

The Korean Navy on Thursday conducted defense drills near the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, marking the first such exercise this year, the armed service said.

"Our military has conducted East Sea defense drills on a regular basis each year," the Navy said, adding the exercise was aimed at responding to threats against the country's territory, people and property.

The latest exercise was similar in scale and method compared to previous drills, according to the Navy. It marked the third such exercise under President Lee Jae Myung.

The drills came days after Japan renewed its territorial claim to Dokdo in its latest defense white paper, prompting Seoul's foreign ministry to lodge a protest.

The Japanese government has long protested against the drills near Dokdo in the past.