Army's K1E1 tank catches fire during live-fire drills

A K1E1 tank operated by the Army caught fire during live-fire drills in the border city of Pocheon early Thursday, officials said, with no casualties reported.

The blaze reportedly started in the engine compartment of the tank, affiliated with the 5th Armored Brigade of the 5th Corps, at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, just 25 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border, according to officials.

No casualties were reported, as troops aboard the tank immediately fled for safety.

Military and firefighting authorities were looking into the exact cause of the fire and plan to take appropriate follow-up measures.

The K1E1 is an upgraded version of the K1 tank, featuring digitalized and advanced key components. It has been introduced in phases since 2014.