Navy conducts 1st undersea mine-sweeping trial using 'AI officer,' unmanned vessels

The Navy said Monday it carried out its first mine-sweeping trial using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and unmanned vessels, as it seeks to advance its future maritime operational capabilities.

The trial, jointly led by South Korean defense company Hanwha Systems, took place at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan, involving its 730-ton Ongjin minesweeper and spy drones, as well as two unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and one autonomous underwater vehicle developed by Hanwha, the Navy said.

The hypothetical exercise began under the scenario that the Busan port was blockaded by enemy mines.

Hanwha's USVs are not equipped for minesweeping purposes, but they acted as if they were during this trial, as the vessels are expected to be upgraded with mine-clearing capabilities in the future, the Navy said.

The trial mission was directed by an "AI staff officer" system, which analyzed weather and sea current conditions to guide the human commander on the Ongjin vessel and the two unmanned vessels.

Based on the report from the AI staff officer, the Ongjin and the unmanned ships set up search zones to locate simulated sea mines, while the spy drones simultaneously assessed the operational environment around the port.

The combat trial proved that combining AI-supported missions with manned and unmanned crew operations will be effective for future naval operations, the Navy said.