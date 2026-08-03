More than seven decades after the guns fell silent along the Korean Peninsula, Korea and the United States have embarked on a joint underwater expedition off the nation’s eastern coast to hunt for the submerged wreckage of American military aircraft downed during the 1950–53 Korean War.

The Ministry of National Defense's Military Killed in Action Recovery and Identification Agency (MAKRIA) said Monday that the survey will run through Aug. 25 off the coastal counties of Yangyang and Gangneung in Gangwon Province. The operation marks the latest chapter in a long-standing bilateral effort to resolve one of the war's most lingering human tragedies: accounting for service members missing in action.

The expedition unites roughly 40 personnel from MAKRIA, the Republic of Korea Navy's 1st Fleet, the Air Force's 18th Fighter Wing and the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) — the Pentagon entity tasked with recovering lost personnel worldwide. Among the American contingent are specialized underwater archaeologists, mission planners and more than 10 U.S. Navy divers and support technicians.

Operations begin off Yangyang before moving south to Gangneung on Aug. 11. Following Monday's initial briefings, the joint team launched phase one using naval harbor defense vessels, high-resolution sonar and unmanned maritime systems to sweep the seabed for non-natural anomalies.

The search near Gangneung presents unique tactical advantages.

Because one suspected crash site of a U.S. transport plane sits near the Air Force’s 18th Fighter Wing, the unit is providing dedicated docking facilities for the DPAA's Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft — lightweight, highly maneuverable inflatable boats designed for precise coastal operations.

When potential debris fields are flagged, phase two kicks in: specialized divers and remotely operated vehicles submerge to examine, document and verify whether the objects belong to lost wartime aircraft. To safeguard personnel against treacherous currents, the ROK Navy and Korea Coast Guard are supplying real-time oceanographic and meteorological updates.

Preparations for the high-stakes survey have been months in the making. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Craig of the DPAA noted that team members conducted extensive preliminary site visits across Korea in April to fine-tune logistical links between military branches.

"We completed thorough preparations, including preliminary surveys of the target waters and coordination with our Korean counterparts," Craig said. "Through this mission, we are determined to locate the wreckage of the fighter aircraft and transport aircraft."

For military leaders, the technical hunt carries deep emotional and diplomatic weight. Locating submerged airframes often yields vital forensic clues, personal artifacts, and structural evidence that can finally pinpoint where missing airmen came down.

"This project has been prepared over a long period, and we hope it will produce meaningful results while further deepening bilateral cooperation in recovery operations," said Maj. Gen. Jeon Byeong-hee, head of MAKRIA.

As the joint divers descend into the murky depths of the East Sea, representatives of both nations said they remain bound by a singular, enduring promise made to military families 70 years ago: to bring every last fallen service member home.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.