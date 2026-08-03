Investigation launched over death of Marine noncommissioned officer in Pohang

Military authorities and police launched an investigation Monday after a Marine noncommissioned officer was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at an off-base housing unit in the southeastern city of Pohang, officials said.

The officer, whose identity remained withheld, was found dead with the gunshot wound at the housing unit for Marine Corps officers in Pohang, some 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to the armed service. The late officer is believed to have held the rank of sergeant first class.

A Marine Corps official said they went to the accommodation unit to look for the officer as he did not show up for work and could not be reached by phone.

No signs of foul play were found at the scene, according to officials.

But it was not certain how a firearm and live ammunition were moved from the military unit, which was several kilometers away from his accommodation.

The military authorities and the police are looking into the exact account of his death, as well as the origin of the weapon.