The Army's 1st Corps commander was relieved of duty Monday over a string of controversies related to his order for troops to conduct guard duty without live ammunition loaded and the recent mix-up over a U.S. drone flying over the inter-Korean border, the defense ministry said.

The 1st Corps was found to have instructed soldiers to use unloaded K6 heavy machine guns and K4 automatic grenade launchers and leave live ammunition next to the firearms while on guard duty. The case has sparked concerns over lax military readiness and security posture at front-line units.

In a notice to the press, the ministry said Lt. Gen. Han Ki-sung, the commander of the 1st Corps, responsible for the western front, has been excluded from duty starting Monday with regard to the ongoing investigation into the case.

The corps commander is known to have issued the guidelines at his discretion, although soldiers at front-line units are required to have their firearms loaded in principle.

The Army Ground Operations Command has launched an inspection of all five corps under its command to determine whether any other units have implemented similar protocol changes and assess overall firearm management.

The commander of the Army's Training and Doctrine Command will serve as acting commander of the 1st Corps, according to the ministry.

The 1st Corps was also behind the recent mishap related to alleged miscommunication between the South Korean and U.S. militaries over a U.S. spy drone flying near the inter-Korean border last week, which almost led to South Korean forces intercepting the U.S. military drone.

The South Korean military activated an anti-air defense alert system on Thursday after spotting the unmanned aerial vehicle south of a general outpost in northern Gyeonggi Province near the inter-Korean border. It did not actually shoot down the drone, later identifying it as a U.S. drone.

U.S. Forces Korea has claimed it gave prior notice of the planned flight to the South Korean military, but the notice was reportedly not passed on to higher command.