The Army's Special Warfare Command has conducted maritime infiltration drills designed to strengthen its capabilities to execute special operations at sea, the armed service said Friday.

The drills, which kicked off Monday for a five-day run, took place near Boryeong, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, involving the 1st Special Forces Brigade, according to the Army.

During the drills, the troops conducted various training exercises under different scenarios, including maintaining formation during high-speed infiltration and carrying out covert infiltration by paddling without the use of motors.

The special operations unit moved from offshore waters to the coastline aboard an inflatable boat and infiltrated inland while eliminating threats along the route.