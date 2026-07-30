Military to inspect front-line Army corps after post found operating without live ammunition

The military plans to inspect front-line Army corps based around Seoul and in border areas after one of the units was found to have been conducting guard duties without live ammunition loaded, officials said Thursday.

Criticism is growing after the 1st Corps, responsible for the western front, has instructed its soldiers to use unloaded K6 heavy machine guns while on guard duty and to leave live ammunition next to the firearms.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which oversees all operations along the border with North Korea, has said it was not aware that the unit had altered its policy and that it will thoroughly address the matter.

The Chosun Ilbo daily reported Thursday that the same corps has also used unloaded K4 automatic grenade launchers, a 40-millimeter heavy firearm designed to attack enemy troops and light armored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,500 m.

The corps commander reportedly issued the directive at his own discretion, apparently to prevent accidental discharges, as such incidents involving loaded machine guns often occurred at front-line posts.

The Army's Ground Operations Command will conduct inspections across five corps under its wing to check guard operations and the use of crew-served weapons at the units, including general outposts and guard posts near the border, the JCS said.

The firearms, including the K6 and K4, are supposed to be kept belt-fed with live rounds loaded into the weapons to ensure an immediate response in emergency situations.

The latest case at the 1st Corps has sparked concerns over lax military readiness and security posture at the units responsible for the country's ground defense.

Three of the five subordinate corps under the Ground Operations Command are located in Gyeonggi Province, surrounding Seoul, with two others based near the inter-Korean border in the eastern province of Gangwon.