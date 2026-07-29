Army guards western border without loaded ammunition: sources

An Army unit has been conducting guard operations along the western front lines without live ammunition loaded, military sources said Wednesday, sparking concerns over lax military readiness and security posture.

The 1st Corps, responsible for the western front, has revised its guard duty instructions in the first half of this year, under which they use unloaded K6 heavy machine guns, with live ammunition placed next to the firearms, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The K6 machine guns, the largest caliber firearm used by the Army, are capable of firing 12.7 millimeter rounds at a rate of 600 rounds per minute, with an effective range of around 1.8 kilometers. It is a key weapon deployed at front-line posts.

The machine guns are supposed to be kept belt-fed with the live rounds loaded into the weapon to ensure an immediate response in emergency situations.

The altered policy suggests the measure was intended to prevent accidental discharges, as such incidents involving loaded machine guns have often occurred at front-line posts near the border with North Korea. The military broadcast a message to the North to explain that the incidents were accidental discharges.

The 1st Corps did not disclose the reason for the change in the policy.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which oversees all operations along the border, was reportedly unaware of the policy modification.

"The standard principle for operating firearms in front-line areas is to keep live ammunition loaded," a JCS official said.

"Regarding the exceptions at certain units, we plan to take necessary measures after an on-site inspection," the official added.