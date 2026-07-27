PHOTO Honoring Korean War veterans

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, second from left, greets a foreign veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War during a ceremony marking United Nations Forces Participation Day at KBS Hall in Seoul, Monday. During the event that coincided with the 73rd anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, Han pledged that Korea will defend freedom and peace through its alliance with the United States and close cooperation with U.N. veteran nations, honor every war veteran with the highest courtesy, expand exchanges with their descendants and carry the friendships with participant countries into future generations. Yonhap