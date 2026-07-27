Korea to participate in US-led int'l cybersecurity exercise

Korea's Cyber Security Command will take part in a U.S.-led international cybersecurity exercise this week, aimed at helping allies better respond to malicious cyberspace activities, the defense ministry said Monday.

A total of 25 countries, including Korea, will participate in the Cyber Flag exercise, scheduled to run from Monday through Friday (local time) in Virginia, according to the defense ministry.

Launched in 2011, the Cyber Flag is designed to strengthen partnerships between the United States and its key allies by testing their skills to detect and expel enemies in cyberspace under simulated attack scenarios.

It marks the fifth time Korea has taken part in the drills since its first participation in 2022.

The command anticipates that the drills will help enhance its defensive cyber operations capabilities and bolster partnership with participating nations by conducting joint analysis of potential cyber threats.

Korea plans to continue to expand its cooperation with the U.S. through other joint cybersecurity drills, including the Cyber Alliance exercise, as well as through personnel and technology exchanges in the cyber sector, the ministry said.