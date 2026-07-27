Korea named inaugural chair of ISO drone cybersecurity working group

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has formally launched a dedicated working group to draft global cybersecurity rules for drones, tapping a Korean cybersecurity scholar to lead the effort.

This initiative comes as security vulnerabilities of airborne tech have moved to the center of international concerns, with uncrewed aircraft systems shifting from novelty gadgets to critical infrastructure — delivering packages, conducting industrial inspections and assisting in national defense.

At the 21st plenary meeting of the ISO’s uncrewed aircraft systems subcommittee (ISO/TC20/SC16) in Brussels last week, member nations approved the creation of Working Group 10 (WG10), focused exclusively on drone cybersecurity. Lee Jong-hyuk, a professor of information security at Sejong University, was appointed as its inaugural convenor.

The appointment marks a key victory for Korea, which has actively lobbied for standardized cybersecurity protocols since 2025. With the formal establishment of WG10, ISO officially initiated work on its first baseline security document, designated ISO/AWI 26390 with the title "Cybersecurity requirements for uncrewed aircraft systems", led by Lee. The project aims to establish binding international technical benchmarks to mitigate growing global risks, including video feed interception, remote hijackings and GPS spoofing.

The move underscores Korea’s rising influence in setting global technology standards. Of the 26 drone-related standards currently under development within the ISO subcommittee, Korean experts are leading seven. Beyond cybersecurity, Korean convenors already chair working groups on hydrogen propulsion systems and advanced air mobility.

During the Brussels assembly, Korean delegates submitted eight additional standardization proposals spanning logistical transport procedures, urban air mobility noise impact assessments and radar sensor evaluation techniques. If approved by member country votes, these initiatives will further expand Korea's technical footprint across the global aviation sector.

"Korean experts are playing a remarkably active role on the international stage," said Kim Dae-ja, president of the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards. "We intend to provide rigorous support for ongoing standardization efforts to ensure Korea consolidates its standing as a powerhouse in drone technology."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the sector, as ISO member states — including the United States, China, Japan and the United Kingdom — prepare to gather in Seoul this November for the subcommittee’s 22nd plenary session. Hosted at Sejong University, the upcoming assembly is expected to accelerate consensus around cybersecurity and next-generation flight infrastructure, positioning Korea at the center of the global conversation on autonomous skies.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.