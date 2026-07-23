The South Korean military on Thursday called for caution against land mines planted by the North being washed into the South amid recent heavy downpours.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) issued the call, saying it found signs that some of the land mines planted en masse along the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas were washed away by the recent downpours in the North.

"There is a high probability that the land mines lost in water could be washed into the South via the inter-Korean rivers, raising concerns over massive damage in the event of an explosion," JCS spokesperson Capt. Jang Do-young told a press briefing.

The JCS urged the public to be cautious about such land mines when near the inter-Korean rivers, as some parts are connected to the Han River estuary, and to report any suspected land mine to police or a nearby military unit.

The warning comes days after South Korea upgraded a flood alert to a full warning for the Imjin River near the inter-Korean border due to heavy downpours and the North's release of water. Authorities lifted the flood warning for a bridge along the river in Yeoncheon County, about 60 kilometers northeast of Seoul, the previous day.