HONOLULU — The top U.S. commander overseeing this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise praised the Republic of Korea Navy’s leadership in its first command of a major multinational maritime force, as Korea continues to take on larger leadership roles in the world’s largest naval exercise.

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, commander of the Combined Task Force for RIMPAC 2026, said he was “extremely pleased” with the performance of Rear Adm. Kim In-ho, commander of the ROK Fleet, who is serving as Combined Maritime Component commander — the first time the role has been assigned to an Asian nation.

“We are very happy to partner with the Republic of Korea and Rear Adm. In-ho Kim and his team,” Jablon said in a written interview with the Korean press corps.

“I am extremely pleased with their performance.”

He said training together in “complex, realistic scenarios” strengthens warfighting skills and interoperability, adding that such cooperation depends on partners continuing “to invest in their people and capabilities to increase their role in multinational maritime security.”

Korea has steadily expanded its leadership responsibilities at RIMPAC in recent years.

After serving as deputy commander of the Combined Maritime Component in 2024, it assumed command of the maritime component this year while deploying some of its most advanced naval assets, including the Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer, the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine and the Navy’s newly introduced P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

Asked whether Korea could take on an even larger command role, such as deputy commander of the Combined Task Force at the next RIMPAC, Jablon declined to speculate on future command assignments.

Instead, he stressed the value of long-standing partnerships forged through the exercise.

“For 250 years, the United States has built enduring relationships with allies and partners based on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, and RIMPAC is where those relationships are strengthened through action,” he said.

“RIMPAC is about building the readiness and interoperability we need to operate effectively together, whenever and wherever that’s required.”

Jablon also praised the capabilities of the ROK Navy’s participating forces.

“The Republic of Korea continues to field highly capable and modern platforms that contribute significantly to the exercise and demonstrate the professionalism of the Republic of Korea Navy,” he said.

“As with every participating nation, these forces will train across a wide range of maritime operations, allowing us to improve interoperability, strengthen partnerships, and increase our collective readiness.”