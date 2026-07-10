Gwangju air base semiconductor hub plan risks new Korea-US friction

The Korean government's plan to transform the Gwangju Military Air Base into a flagship semiconductor cluster for the country's southwestern region is expected to require close consultations with the United States, as the facility serves as a Korea-U.S. Air Force Collocated Operating Base (COB).

Though no U.S. Air Force operational units are permanently stationed at Gwangju during peacetime, as one of the five COBs in Korea, the base is designated as a location where U.S. air assets can rapidly deploy in the event of a contingency. Portions of the installation are understood to have been provided to the U.S. side under the Status of Forces Agreement, allowing American forces to use designated facilities during emergencies.

As a result, any relocation or change in operational status of the base would likely require bilateral consultations and the formal redesignation of the COB.

A Ministry of National Defense official said the government plans to work closely with the U.S. side to coordinate the timing of any changes.

"We will swiftly discuss measures to coordinate specific timelines so that the Gwangju Military Air Base site can be used in a timely manner," the official said.

The ministry also said it is reviewing various options to vacate the site as early as possible, without creating a gap in national security, while stressing that no specific relocation plan has yet been finalized.

The remarks suggest Seoul hopes to adjust the military functions at Gwangju quickly enough to allow early construction of the semiconductor cluster while preserving operational readiness.

Cheong Wa Dae also acknowledged the issue, saying that Seoul and Washington had already begun consultations over the plan.

"Since the U.S. military is using part of Gwangju Air Base, this is naturally a matter that requires consultations with the U.S. side as well," presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom said Friday, adding that the Office of National Security is overseeing the process.

Military analysts, however, caution that rushing the process carries risks.

"From a purely strategic perspective, Gwangju Air Base itself may not be considered among Korea's most critical air bases. But North Korea's military planning has long emphasized attacks against air bases. In that sense, every air base capable of supporting aircraft operations carries strategic importance, regardless of what aircraft are currently stationed there," security analyst Yang Uk at the Asan Institute of Policy Studies told The Korea Times.

He warned that relocating the installation without a fully prepared alternative could undermine military preparedness.

"If authorities attempt to relocate the unit within just two or three years, without clear preparations and replacement measures, that could be a very rash decision," Yang said.

Another complication is that the military's long-planned relocation site has yet to be secured. Muan County, South Jeolla Province, has been selected as the preliminary destination for Gwangju Military Air Base, but negotiations with local authorities have yet to reach a final agreement.

Kim Yeoul-soo, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Military Affairs, said the relocation itself is technically feasible, but the unresolved negotiations with the receiving community remain the key obstacle.

"The problem is whether the receiving local government will ultimately accept the base. The destination itself is not the issue. The negotiations with the local community have continued for some time, but they do not appear to have been concluded. Military air base relocation is much more complicated than many people assume," Kim said.

The U.S. military has so far refrained from commenting on Seoul's policy deliberations while reaffirming its commitment to the bilateral alliance.

"We do not comment on host nation pre-decisional policy matters," U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said in a statement. "USFK remains committed to maintaining a ready and capable force on the Korean Peninsula and a strong combined defense posture with our ROK ally."

Maj. Laura Hayden, spokesperson for the 7th Air Force, also underscored the base's continued military significance.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROKAF partners, remaining vigilant and ready to fight tonight," Hayden said. "Seventh Air Force does have important military interests at Gwangju Air Base, and we will continue our close coordination with the ROKAF to ensure all requirements are met and our strong combined readiness posture is maintained."

The Gwangju issue adds to a list of pending alliance matters between Seoul and Washington. The two sides have also been navigating a subtle but public disagreement over the timeline for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON), with Korea targeting 2028 while Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of USFK, recently cited the first quarter of 2029 during a congressional hearing.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has said preparations have advanced steadily enough to accelerate the process, but the gap in timelines underscores that Seoul and Washington do not always move in lockstep on major defense issues — a dynamic that could also shape how the Gwangju consultations unfold.