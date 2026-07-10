Defense ministry refutes allegations minister deserted post during military service

The defense ministry on Friday dismissed allegations that the defense chief deserted his unit during his military service, calling it a misunderstanding stemming from an administrative error.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has been put under scrutiny over allegations surrounding his military record, which showed he served as a home defense soldier for 22 months, longer than the required 14 months. Ahn joined the military in November 1983 and completed his military service in August 1985, records showed.

The main opposition People Power Party has claimed that his extended military service resulted from his desertion from the unit or his confinement in a military detention facility, urging the minister to step down.

"The claim that (the defense chief) deserted his post is outright false," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing the defense chief's university registration records, which showed Ahn was discharged from service in January 1985.

The official dismissed suggestions that Ahn should disclose his official military records to vindicate himself, saying it would only "fuel" misunderstandings.

During a confirmation hearing last July, Ahn said he had to serve for a longer period as he was asked to make up for the time he was investigated by a military agency over allegedly offering lunch to service members.

Asked why Ahn has not yet requested a revision to his military record, the official said doing so during his tenure as defense chief could spark further controversy.

"(He) plans to seek a revision to his military record and take further measures once he completes his duties as defense minister and returns to a position without authority," the official said.