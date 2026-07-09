Philippine captain praises Korea-built frigate after 1st year at sea

HONOLULU — Alongside Korean warships drawing crowds at this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), another vessel built in Korea has been attracting attention — one flying the Philippine flag.

The BRP Miguel Malvar, the Philippine Navy’s newest frigate built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, entered service a year ago and is taking part in the multinational exercise for the first time.

Capt. Paul Michael P. Hechanova, the ship’s first commanding officer, said the frigate has operated without major problems since its delivery and has met the Philippine Navy’s operational requirements.

“So far, the ship has really met the requirements of the Philippine Navy when it comes to capabilities,” Hechanova told a group of Korean reporters aboard the frigate Tuesday.

“We have not encountered any major problems. The ship is well buit.”

He said the vessel was also deployed to India’s MILAN exercise earlier this year.

“Its seakeeping is very good, and the design has been excellent so far,” he said, comparing it with the Jose Rizal-class frigates.

“It is bigger, heavier and more capable than the ships I previously served on,” Hechanova said.

He added that the ship's combat system has been one of its strongest features.

“The most important part of any warship is its combat system,” he said. “Over the past year, we have tested the radars, sonar, electro-optical sensors, communications systems and the main gun, and they all met the standards we expected.”

He particularly praised the ship’s combat management system, saying it is comparable to those installed on other modern warships.

A tour of the frigate offered a glimpse of how the Philippine Navy has configured one of its newest combat ships.

The medical bay is equipped to handle emergency treatment and minor surgical procedures, allowing sailors with relatively minor injuries to return to duty without leaving the ship.

In the machinery control room, engineers remotely monitor and operate the propulsion system, generators and other critical equipment, reducing the need for personnel to remain in the engine room during normal operations.

The vessel, measuring 118 meters in length and displacing about 3,200 tons, carries a crew of roughly 120. It is equipped with a 76-milimeter main gun, vertical launch system, anti-ship missiles, close-in weapon system and lightweight torpedoes for anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

For Hechanova, however, the value of the partnership with Korea extends beyond the ship itself.

He recalled being involved in earlier shipbuilding projects with the Korean industry and said those experiences influenced the Philippine Navy’s decision to continue procuring ships from Korea.

“We never had problems with the construction timeline, and the ships were delivered on schedule,” he said. “Korean defense companies have also been very supportive.”

“Building a new warship is difficult,” he added. “To keep these ships operating for many years, we need reliable partners like South Korea.”

Interest in Korean-built warships has been evident throughout RIMPAC.

Cmdr. Lee Jung-soo, commanding officer of the ROK Navy frigate ROKS Daejeon, said many foreign sailors visiting Korean ships commented on the comfortable living quarters and the operator-friendly layout of onboard equipment.

Aboard the ROKS Jeongjo the Great, one of the newest Aegis destroyers in the Republic of Korea Navy, nearly 2,900 visitors had toured the ship during RIMPAC as of Wednesday, according to Petty Officer Kim Jin-young.

“Many visitors, including foreign service members, told us it looked like a brand-new ship that had just left the shipyard,” Kim said.

Besides the Miguel Malvar, the Royal New Zealand Navy’s replenishment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, also built in Korea, is participating in this year’s RIMPAC.