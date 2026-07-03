Navy names new submarine 'Seo Hui'; new frigate dubbed 'Pyeongtaek'

The Navy has named a new submarine after a historical diplomat and christened a new frigate after a key hub city south of Seoul, the armed service said Friday.

The second vessel of the 3,600-ton Jang Yeong-sil-class KSS-III Batch-II submarine program has been given the name "Seo Hui," after an eminent diplomat from the early years of Goryeo Dynasty (918–1392), the Navy said in a release.

Seo Hui (942-998) is best known for his brilliant diplomacy that averted war with the Khitan forces, who then ruled present-day northern China. His achievements helped Goryeo secure its strategic six provinces east of the Amnok River.

The fifth vessel of the 3,600-ton FXX Batch-III frigate program has been named "Pyeongtaek," after an industrial city in Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul, also home to the Navy's Second Fleet.

The Navy said the submarine's name reflects the spirit of overcoming national crises, making it the perfect fit for the vessel as a core asset for maritime defense.

The new frigate's name marks the key naval base responsible for defending the Yellow Sea, where the vessel is set to be deployed under the Second Fleet.

The Navy has named its submarines after revered historical figures, with its frigates dubbed after major provinces and cities across the country.

The 89-meter-long ROKS Seo Hui submarine and 129-meter-long ROKS Pyeongtaek frigate are both currently under construction, with each set to be delivered to the Navy in 2028 and 2027, respectively.