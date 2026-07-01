Navy chief to visit Hawaii this week for RIMPAC exercise

The chief of the Korean Navy will travel to Hawaii this week to inspect troops participating in a multinational naval exercise and hold meetings with his counterparts from key nations, the Navy said Wednesday.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul will visit the island from Wednesday through Thursday (local time), to inspect and encourage troops taking part in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the Navy said in a media note.

The Korean Navy has assumed the role of maritime component commander for this year's RIMPAC, taking place until the end of this month, becoming the first navy from an Asian country to lead the force.

While in Hawaii, Kim plans to hold bilateral meetings with U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Adm. Akira Saito to discuss maritime security cooperation. The three admirals will also meet in a trilateral format.

Kim will then fly to New York to attend an international forum hosted by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command and speak about Korea's strengths in shipbuilding and the defense industry.

Kim plans to use the session to highlight the need for greater cooperation in naval shipbuilding and maintenance, repair and overhaul, the Navy said.

In New York, the Navy chief will meet with his U.S. counterpart, Adm. Daryl Caudle and William Toti, who performs the duties of under secretary of the U.S. Navy, to discuss the allies' firm combined defense posture and efforts to expand cooperation, it added.