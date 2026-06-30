Korea revises upgrade plan for next-generation military radio system

Korea on Tuesday revised a plan to upgrade its military radio system with next-generation software used by the United States and its allies in a move to meet U.S. compatibility standards, the arms procurement agency said.

The decision-making committee of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved the revised plan to employ the second generation anti-jam tactical ultra-high frequency radio (SATURN) for the armed forces, in line with U.S. security policy restricting its integration into foreign-made radio systems.

Under the revision, the military will adjust the ground and naval assets subject to the system upgrade. The deployment timeline has also been pushed back to 2032 from the initial target of 2028, DAPA said.

SATURN is designed to prevent enemies from jamming, blocking or eavesdropping on vital communication between allied aircraft, ships and ground forces during combat operations.

Korea is spending 2.17 trillion won ($1.43 billion) between 2022 and 2032 to upgrade the military radio systems with the advanced SATURN software. The budget is also expected to increase due to the change in the plan.