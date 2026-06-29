The arms agency said Monday it has deployed an upgraded flight training simulator for a military utility helicopter to Army units for operational use, a move expected to help enhance the Army's response capabilities.

The flight training simulator for the KUH-1 Surion military helicopters is designed to replicate various emergency scenarios, such as adverse weather conditions and engine failures, in a more realistic way than the existing equipment, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a release.

Since its development was launched in December 2023, the simulator has completed required tests and evaluations. The program will mainly be used in Army field units.

The Surion is a medium-sized utility helicopter that has been deployed in the Army since 2012.