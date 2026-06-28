Korea lodges protest with China, Russia over entry of military aircraft into air defense zone

The Seoul government lodged a strong protest Sunday with China and Russia over their military planes' unauthorized entry into South Korea's air defense zone the previous day, Seoul's defense ministry said.

On Saturday, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft briefly entered and left South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) above the country's eastern and southern waters.

A defense ministry official called in military attaches of the Chinese and Russian embassies in Seoul and lodged "a strong protest" over the unauthorized entry, the ministry said in a release.

"The official urged both countries to take measures to prevent a recurrence of such activities," it said.

"Our military will continue to respond proactively to activities related to KADIZ in line with international laws to safeguard the country's airspace," the ministry added.