Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Sunday ordered the Coast Guard and relevant ministries to take all possible measures in rescue efforts after two vessels collided in waters off Incheon, west of Seoul, officials said.

"The oceans ministry and the Coast Guard should prioritize rescue efforts in coordination with patrol vessels and fishing ships operating nearby, and take all possible measures to confirm the whereabouts of crewmembers," Han was quoted as saying.

A 300 ton-level tugboat and a fishing vessel collided in waters near Jawol Island in Incheon at 8:30 a.m., according to the local Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard deployed five patrol ships, three coastal rescue boats and an aviation team to the scene to help search for crewmembers who may be missing.

Han also instructed relevant ministries, including the interior and defense ministries, to actively cooperate in deploying the necessary personnel and equipment for the rescue operation.

Authorities are investigating the exact extent of casualties.