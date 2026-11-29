Korea's combined spending on research and development (R&D) projects, including those from the private sector, rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier in 2025, a government report showed Sunday.

The country spent 139.3 trillion won (US$104.1 billion) on R&D projects last year, which amounted to 5.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for that year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Korea ranked second after Israel in terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the report pointed out. But the figure may change, as the rankings were based on data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as of March.

By entity, private companies accounted for the majority of R&D spending at 80.5 percent, or 112.2 trillion won.

Public research centers accounted for 10.7 percent, or 14.9 trillion won, followed by universities at 8.7 percent, or 12.2 trillion won.

The number of researchers in Korea came to 621,904 in 2025, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, with women accounting for almost a quarter of the total.

Korea, meanwhile, had 510,192 full-time equivalent researchers, which is the fifth largest in the world after Germany, the latest findings showed.