Korea's R&D spending up 6% year-on-year in 2025: report
Summary
Korea spent 139.3 trillion won on research and development projects in 2025, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a government report released Sunday. The spending equaled 5.2 percent of GDP, placing Korea second after Israel in the report’s comparison. Private companies accounted for most of the spending, and the country had 621,904 researchers.
Key Facts
- The 2025 R&D total was equivalent to US$104.1 billion, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
- Private companies spent 112.2 trillion won, or 80.5 percent of the total; public research centers spent 14.9 trillion won, and universities spent 12.2 trillion won.
- Women accounted for almost a quarter of Korea’s 621,904 researchers in 2025, a 1.1 percent increase from the previous year.
- Korea had 510,192 full-time equivalent researchers, the fifth-largest number in the world, the findings showed.
- The international ranking may change because it was based on OECD data available as of March.
Korea's combined spending on research and development (R&D) projects, including those from the private sector, rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier in 2025, a government report showed Sunday.
The country spent 139.3 trillion won (US$104.1 billion) on R&D projects last year, which amounted to 5.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for that year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Korea ranked second after Israel in terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the report pointed out. But the figure may change, as the rankings were based on data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as of March.
By entity, private companies accounted for the majority of R&D spending at 80.5 percent, or 112.2 trillion won.
Public research centers accounted for 10.7 percent, or 14.9 trillion won, followed by universities at 8.7 percent, or 12.2 trillion won.
The number of researchers in Korea came to 621,904 in 2025, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, with women accounting for almost a quarter of the total.
Korea, meanwhile, had 510,192 full-time equivalent researchers, which is the fifth largest in the world after Germany, the latest findings showed.
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