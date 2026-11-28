A network of fiber-optic cables buried underground may soon help scientists understand earthquakes in unprecedented detail, turning everyday telecommunications infrastructure into thousands of highly sensitive seismic sensors.

Researchers led by Kim Young-hee, a professor at Seoul National University, used distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology to reconstruct the rupture process of a magnitude 2 earthquake at millisecond resolution. Their findings, published last week in the journal Science, reveal that even relatively small earthquakes can involve surprisingly complex sequences of underground fractures.

“Even an ordinary magnitude 2 earthquake can conceal a complex process in which a rupture stops and starts again,” Kim said. “Telecommunications fiber-optic cables offer a new window into how faults work, opening the door to further research comparing how rupture patterns vary from one region to another.”

The discovery challenges a longstanding assumption in seismology that small earthquakes generally occur as relatively simple, continuous ruptures. Although earthquakes measuring below magnitude 3 are among the most frequently recorded, their weak signals and extremely brief duration have made their underlying mechanics difficult to observe.

To overcome that limitation, the researchers turned to a 28-kilometer telecommunications fiber-optic cable running through the Brawley seismic zone in Southern California. Using DAS, which detects minute changes in laser light traveling through optical fibers to measure ground deformation, they effectively transformed the cable into a dense seismic monitoring network.

The system recorded ground movements at approximately 7,000 points spaced four meters apart, allowing the team to examine an earthquake that struck near the cable in May 2021.

The earthquake didn't happen in one clean break, as scientists had long assumed small quakes did. Instead, the underground fault first cracked in one spot, then broke again just 0.042 seconds later in a neighboring section. The two bursts of movement happened almost simultaneously, but in separate, non-overlapping areas of the same fault, revealing a surprisingly complex process hidden inside even a minor earthquake.

Researchers believe seismic waves generated by the first rupture triggered the second. The initial fracture could not cross a low-stress section of the fault, but the resulting waves produced a temporary stress change that helped initiate movement in the neighboring area.

The team also examined 16 small earthquakes that occurred within roughly three hours, finding that they ruptured largely separate sections of a fault within an area about 500 meters across.

The findings suggest that fragmented ruptures are not exclusive to large earthquakes. Similar patterns were previously identified in magnitude 5.3 and 5.4 earthquakes that struck the region in 2012, indicating that earthquakes releasing vastly different amounts of energy may share comparable physical mechanisms.

The research offers a valuable bridge between laboratory experiments, which cannot fully reproduce the complexity of natural faults, and large-earthquake observations, which are relatively rare.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.