Gangwon Province is stepping up efforts to attract Chinese tourists and develop travel packages ahead of the resumption of international flights at Yangyang International Airport.

With regular international services set to resume after more than three years, attention is turning to whether the airport can attract more foreign visitors and finally overcome its reputation as an "international airport in name only."

According to Gangwon Province and the Gangwon Tourism Organization on Thursday, the province invited four Chinese social media influencers for a five-day familiarization tour beginning Nov. 22, in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization and Korea Airports Corporation.

The influencers visited major tourist destinations in Gangneung, Sokcho, Goseong, Yangyang and Pyeongchang to introduce the region to Chinese travelers.

"The event was organized ahead of the resumption of flights between Yangyang and Shanghai next month to promote East Coast tourist attractions in China and develop related travel products," the tourism organization said.

Until now, international routes from Yangyang International Airport have largely depended on outbound travel demand from Korean passengers, limiting their contribution to attracting foreign tourists.

The four influencers are active on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform, and reportedly have a combined following of approximately 570,000. They visited Naksansa Temple, Mount Seorak, Sokcho Tourist and Fishery Market, and the BTS bus stop in Jumunjin, among other attractions. They are expected to introduce the destinations to their followers through social media posts.

Parata Air, a Korean low-cost carrier, will begin operating flights between Yangyang and Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Dec. 21, with services scheduled every Monday and Friday.

The airline was formerly Fly Gangwon, which filed for corporate rehabilitation in May 2023 before being acquired by Winix the following year and rebranded as Parata Air.

The resumption will mark the first regular international flight service at the Yangyang airport in three years and seven months.

Flights departing Yangyang will take off at 11:45 p.m. and arrive in Shanghai at 2 a.m. the following day. Return flights will depart Shanghai at 3 a.m. and arrive in Yangyang at 6:15 a.m.

Securing convenient connecting transportation for tourists remains another challenge.

Chinese tourist arrivals will be an important test of whether the airport can establish itself as a viable international gateway for the region, rather than merely retaining its international designation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.