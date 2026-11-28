A Brazilian couple visiting Korea for the first time found themselves in a state of panic almost as soon as they arrived at Seoul Station after taking the Airport Railroad Express (AREX) from Incheon International Airport.

Maria Diatrix, 61, and her husband stood in front of a transfer passageway with three large suitcases, unable to get through the ticket gates because the QR code on their express train tickets was not being recognized.

As crowds streamed through three separate passageways leading to Seoul Metro Lines 1 and 4 and the Airport Railroad, the couple stood helplessly in front of the gates. They pressed the assistance button, only to receive an announcement over the speaker advising them to exit via the second basement level or purchase new single-journey transit cards.

Confronted with a complicated maze at what was supposed to be their first gateway to Korea, the couple did not know what to do.

Seoul Station is one of the most important transportation hubs on the Airport Railroad, which handled an average of 294,028 passengers per day in 2025.

It is also one of the capital's busiest railway gateways, serving five rail lines: the Airport Railroad, Seoul Metro Lines 1 and 4, the Gyeongbu Line, the Gyeongui Line and the GTX-A line. According to Seoul Metropolitan Government data covering August to October 2026, the station handled an average of 247,234 passengers daily.

For foreign tourists, who make up a major customer base, navigating transfers between the five interconnected rail lines can feel like finding their way through a giant maze.

The greatest confusion often occurs immediately after arrival, when passengers using the AREX try to transfer to the city's subway system.

Unlike passengers on regular Airport Railroad services, those traveling on the express train must go up to the second basement level, scan their QR codes or paper tickets at dedicated orange-colored exit gates and leave the paid area before entering the city subway system through a separate set of gates.

Meanwhile, the transfer gates on the third basement level, used by passengers on regular Airport Railroad services and the subway, accept only transportation cards or single-journey tickets.

Express train passengers who mistakenly make their way down to the third basement level are often caught off guard when the gates fail to recognize their QR codes.

Some become confused in front of the blocked gates, while others inadvertently tap their postpaid transportation cards to get through, resulting in duplicate charges for both the express and regular train fares.

A Malaysian tourist identified as Aina, 29, who said she had visited Korea because she was a fan of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, described her experience.

"We bought lots of souvenirs in Hongdae and Seongsu, and we're now heading to Busan with just two days left in our 10-day trip," she said on Tuesday. "Everything was really good except for the transportation."

Anthony Rushfoy, a 23-year-old French tourist who had spent two weeks traveling around Korea, also voiced frustration.

"Korea is really beautiful, but finding your way around Seoul Station is extremely difficult," he said Wednesday.

The Airport Railroad operator said the transfer system is necessary because of the fare settlement arrangements governing privately operated railway services.

"Because privately operated lines must maintain their operations through their own fare revenue, transfer gates are unavoidable to settle fares with the city subway system," an official said. "We are working to reduce inconvenience by showing instructional videos along passageways and installing more detailed directional signs."

Tourism experts, however, say a more intuitive guidance system is needed to accommodate the growing number of international visitors.

Lee Hoon, a professor of tourism at Hanyang University, emphasized the importance of improving the station's accessibility and navigation system.

"Seoul Station is a key gateway into the city, so its image can become the image of Korea itself," he said. "With the number of foreign tourists visiting Korea expected to reach 23 million this year, the transportation and accessibility systems must be upgraded accordingly."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.