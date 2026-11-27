Korea is looking to turn its booming medical tourism industry into a wider driver of regional tourism, using big data to understand where international patients travel, shop and spend beyond their hospital visits.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, hosted the third Korea Tourism Today Data Seminar at Coex in southern Seoul this week. Bringing together around 500 representatives from local governments, the tourism industry and academia, the event explored the current landscape and future growth potential of K-medical tourism through mobility and consumption data.

The seminar presented an analysis of medical tourism spending across six major regions: Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Jeju, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Notably, medical tourism expenditure in Busan and Jeju surged 150.6 percent and 157.6 percent, respectively, in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The findings also revealed distinct travel patterns among international medical tourists. Visitors receiving medical services in southern Seoul's Gangnam and Seocho districts frequently headed to Myeong-dong and Jamsil for shopping. In Busan, visitors to the Seomyeon medical district tended to combine health care appointments with shopping and dining, while Jeju demonstrated a stronger connection between medical services and wellness-oriented leisure travel.

Based on these insights, the KTO identified four types of medical tourists: K-beauty enthusiasts, K-trend explorers, family-oriented wellness travelers and visitors seeking specialized medical treatment. It recommended developing region-specific tourism products, connecting medical destinations with nearby attractions and improving visitor convenience to encourage longer stays and higher spending.

One example was the KTO's Healthy Miner medical checkup package, developed specifically for Mongolian mining industry workers and successfully introduced in Daejeon this year.

The seminar also highlighted successful applications of tourism data. Daejeon Fire Headquarters used tourist concentration forecasts to anticipate emergency medical demand and improve ambulance deployment. Meanwhile, tourism company Overwhelming Convenience expanded its foreign tourist luggage-storage partnerships 5.5-fold and increased sales 9.1-fold through artificial intelligence-powered marketing supported by visitor and spending data.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.