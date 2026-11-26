Unionized rail workers launch work-to-rule campaign, 4 train services canceled
Summary
Unionized Korea Railroad Corp. workers launched a work-to-rule campaign in South Korea on Thursday, disrupting passenger train services. The action began at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 4, with workers following safety and other rules strictly. The union is seeking changes to the promotion system, extra allowances and more personnel, and has threatened an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10 if its demands are not addressed.
Key Facts
- KORAIL said it canceled four regular trains scheduled for Thursday as of 5 p.m., including two ITX-Saemaul services.
- A Mugunghwa train from Yongsan Station in Seoul to Yeosu was canceled after a delay of more than an hour, forcing 431 passengers to turn back.
- A total of 235 Seoul subway trains were delayed by at least 20 minutes, while no KTX high-speed trains were delayed by that long.
- The union says workers have kept trains on time through extensive overtime and holiday work and by working alone in dangerous environments.
- KORAIL said it was notifying passengers in real time and would compensate affected passengers in accordance with regulations.
Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) launched a work-to-rule action Thursday, forcing the rail operator to cancel services of three passenger trains.
Under the action, which began at 9 a.m. and is set to last through Dec. 4, the workers plan to strictly adhere to safety and other regulations, such as not driving trains faster to make up for lost time, refusing to work overtime and responding to passenger complaints in line with manuals, according to the Korean Railway Workers' Union.
Through the campaign, the union is demanding improvements to the employee promotion system, extra allowances and additional personnel. It has threatened to launch an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10, if the needs are not addressed.
KORAIL said it canceled operations of four regular trains scheduled Thursday due to the collective action as of 5p.m., including two ITX-Saemaul services.
It also canceled a Mugunghwa train scheduled to depart from Yongsan Station in Seoul to the southern city of Yeosu at 3:10 p.m., after more than an hourlong delay, forcing 431 passengers to turn back.
A total of 235 subway trains in operation in Seoul were also postponed for 20 minutes or longer, although there were no KTX high-speed trains that had been delayed for 20 minutes or longer.
"As prolonged delays to train rollouts are expected due to the rail union's work-to-rule campaign, operations were suspended to minimize passenger inconveniences," a KORAIL official said.
The official said KORAIL has issued real-time notifications to passengers and plans to compensate affected passengers in accordance with regulations.
KORAIL operates the KTX and SR high-speed trains, the ITX-Saemaul and Mugunghwa trains and parts of the subway network in the capital area.
The union has contended that rail workers have operated train services on time through endless overtime and holiday work, as well as by working solo in dangerous environments, and that if working to rule leads to delays or suspensions, the effort will prove the lack of personnel.
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