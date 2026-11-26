Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) launched a work-to-rule action Thursday, forcing the rail operator to cancel services of three passenger trains.

Under the action, which began at 9 a.m. and is set to last through Dec. 4, the workers plan to strictly adhere to safety and other regulations, such as not driving trains faster to make up for lost time, refusing to work overtime and responding to passenger complaints in line with manuals, according to the Korean Railway Workers' Union.

Through the campaign, the union is demanding improvements to the employee promotion system, extra allowances and additional personnel. It has threatened to launch an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10, if the needs are not addressed.

KORAIL said it canceled operations of four regular trains scheduled Thursday due to the collective action as of 5p.m., including two ITX-Saemaul services.

It also canceled a Mugunghwa train scheduled to depart from Yongsan Station in Seoul to the southern city of Yeosu at 3:10 p.m., after more than an hourlong delay, forcing 431 passengers to turn back.

A total of 235 subway trains in operation in Seoul were also postponed for 20 minutes or longer, although there were no KTX high-speed trains that had been delayed for 20 minutes or longer.

"As prolonged delays to train rollouts are expected due to the rail union's work-to-rule campaign, operations were suspended to minimize passenger inconveniences," a KORAIL official said.

The official said KORAIL has issued real-time notifications to passengers and plans to compensate affected passengers in accordance with regulations.

KORAIL operates the KTX and SR high-speed trains, the ITX-Saemaul and Mugunghwa trains and parts of the subway network in the capital area.

The union has contended that rail workers have operated train services on time through endless overtime and holiday work, as well as by working solo in dangerous environments, and that if working to rule leads to delays or suspensions, the effort will prove the lack of personnel.