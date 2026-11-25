“Back then, there were no machines. You had to wring it out by hand. You step on this bar with your foot, grab the two strands of the mop and twist them tightly with your rubber-gloved hands.”

Han Kyung-sun, 66, demonstrated how to wring out a mop, springing to her feet as she explained the evolution of cleaning equipment at Minam Station on Busan Metro Line 3 on Nov. 10. Wearing red rubber gloves, she gripped the mop strands and twisted them, sending dirty water dripping to the floor.

Han is a 16-year veteran cleaner employed by Busan Transportation Operation & Service. She is currently responsible for the station's restrooms, escalators, platform screens and station office. When she first started cleaning, she had to wring out heavy, water-soaked mops with both hands. Later, a foot-operated mop wringer, nicknamed “squeezer,” made the work easier.

This year, the introduction of wet vacuums further reduced her workload. Han, who used to carry buckets, mops and a wringer, now heads into the station with just a vacuum cleaner and a damp mop. Areas that previously required three or four passes with a mop can now be cleaned with a single pass of the machine.

In August, after the vacuum cleaner was introduced, Han got an extra day off per week, as the company switched to a five-day, 40-hour workweek. Previously, workers had worked six days and 45 hours a week. With the government pushing a four-and-a-half-day workweek as a national policy agenda, the adoption of a five-day week may seem long overdue. Still, it was the first such reduction in work time in the 40-year history of Busan Metro.

The reduction in working hours without cuts in pay was possible because the needs of both labor and management aligned. The union and its workers had long pushed for a five-day workweek.

The company had its own reasons. It wanted to eliminate the use of overnight cleaning crews, which reported to work from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., when there were no passengers. The use of harsh chemicals and heavy cleaning equipment posed significant risks of workplace injuries.

“We were looking for ways to replace the work with machines, and we found common ground with the union,” said Bae Jeong-hwan, a manager at Busan Transportation Operation & Service.

After 32 marathon rounds of negotiations, the 32 members of the overnight cleaning crew were reassigned to daytime shifts and vacuum cleaners were introduced at all 109 stations. Floor washing previously performed by the overnight crew was taken over by machines.

The sticking point was staffing. The union initially demanded 192 additional hires, but the agreement resulted in just 51 new employees. The company said that was the extent of what it could afford while reducing working hours without cutting wages. “We didn't cut monthly salaries, but we had to adjust the rate of wage increases within our budget and redesign the wage system,” Bae said.

The extra day off has changed cleaners' daily lives. “With an extra day off, I can catch up on housework and go grocery shopping,” Han said with a smile. Lee Hyang-suk, 59, a cleaner at Deokcheon Station, said, “Next month, I'm going on a one-night, two-day family trip for the first time in the three years since I started cleaning stations. It was something I couldn't even dream of before.”

During a pilot program at some stations from January to March, a union survey found that 85 percent of members were satisfied with the five-day workweek.

The shorter workweek has also brought challenges. The staffing gaps created by the additional days off are being filled by those who come to work. On the day of this reporter's visit, two or three workers were absent from each cleaning team at Gangseo District Office, Deokcheon and Minam stations.

At Deokcheon Station, three of the nine members of the morning cleaning team were off that day. Lee, who is responsible for the elevator entrance at Exit 1, as well as Exits 2 and 4 and the station office, said, “On busy days like market days, you have to check the area frequently. When someone on my team is off, I have to check for stains in their area, and if the person responsible for the Line 2 platform is off, I have to go down and patrol there, too. It's exhausting.”

At Minam Station, only three of the five members of the afternoon cleaning team were on duty that day. Oh Yang-ju, 64, sometimes cleans the women's restroom assigned to a colleague when she is off. Even when he announces, “Cleaning,” before entering, some users give him disapproving looks, leaving him feeling awkward.

“You don't notice it while you're working, but the moment you get on the bus to go home, you're completely exhausted,” he said.

Heo Myeong-shin, head of the Operations & Service Branch of the Busan Subway Union, said, “Workers are accumulating fatigue because they are handling work that should be done by two or three people on their own. We've seen a noticeable increase this year in minor accidents, such as people twisting their legs and falling or slipping. Everyone welcomes the five-day workweek in its first year, but we are definitely short-staffed.”

The union's feelings about the introduction of machines are also mixed. “The machines came in before the five-day workweek had even taken root, so we initially opposed them,” Heo said. “We eventually agreed because we couldn't stop the times from changing, but once automated machines are introduced, workers' jobs will inevitably shrink. Having experienced machines, I don't think the company will increase staff; it will reduce them whenever it can.”

The company plans to use the transition to a five-day workweek to compile data on workloads by station and per worker, with the aim of using it as a basis for staffing decisions and further equipment introduction.

Busan Transportation Operation & Service's transition to a five-day workweek was recognized in August as an exemplary company under the government's “Work-Life Balance +4.5 Project.” Kim Jong-jin, director of the Institute for Working Citizens, who was involved in the selection process, said, “Reduced working hours must be achieved without deteriorating working conditions, including wages and staffing. Companies may see the introduction of machines as an opportunity to cut costs, but unions must ask in the process, 'What constitutes an appropriate workload?' The outcome depends on the perspective from which the issue is viewed.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.