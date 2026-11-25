Unionized workers of Korea Railroad (KORAIL) said Wednesday they will launch a work-to-rule action this week as planned, making disruptions to train services likely.

The Korean Railway Workers' Union said the action will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and last through Dec. 4, with rail workers strictly adhering to safety and other regulations, such as not driving trains faster to make up for lost time, refusing to work overtime and responding to passenger complaints in line with manuals.

The union has demanded improvements to the employee promotion system, extra allowances and additional personnel, threatening to launch an indefinite general strike Dec. 10 if the needs are not addressed.

It has said rail workers have operated train services on time through endless overtime and holiday work, as well as by working solo in dangerous environments, and that if working to rule leads to delays or suspensions, the effort will prove the lack of personnel.

The protest was initially scheduled to begin Monday but was postponed by three days to allow the restoration of services following a freight train derailment on the Gyeongbu Line on Saturday.