Seoul Metro labor, management reach last-minute deal to avoid strike
Summary
Seoul Metro and its three labor unions reached an agreement Wednesday in Seoul, calling off a planned general strike set to begin with the first trains. The deal caps wage increases at 3.5 percent and puts management’s plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs on hold while 500 new employees are to be hired. Union 1 leader Kim Jeong-seop said recruitment would be accelerated to address staffing shortages and support subway safety and operations.
Key Facts
- Seoul Metro operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9.
- Union 1 has 9,100 members, Union 2 has 2,560 and Union 3 has 2,220.
- The government set a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions.
- Seoul Metro had said restructuring was needed to address its financial burden and improve operational efficiency.
- Kim Jeong-seop said Seoul Metro was short of about 800 workers.
Labor and management at Seoul Metro reached a last-minute agreement on wages and working conditions Wednesday, avoiding a planned general strike that could have disrupted the morning commute, according to labor and management representatives.
All three labor unions at Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9, reached agreements with management and called off their planned general strike, which had been scheduled to begin with the first trains of the day.
The two sides agreed to cap wage increases at 3.5 percent, while management will put on hold its existing restructuring plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs and hire 500 new employees
Union 1, 2 and 3 have 9,100, 2,560 and 2,220 members, respectively.
With the government setting a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions, wages were not a major point of contention between labor and management.
The two sides had been far apart on staffing issues. Despite the unions' demands, Seoul Metro had maintained that workforce restructuring is necessary to ensure an appropriate staffing level, citing its financial burden and the need to improve operational efficiency.
"Seoul Metro is currently short of about 800 workers, and we have agreed to hire some 500 new employees. We will work to speed up recruitment to ensure the safety of subway passengers and operations and help create jobs for young people," said Kim Jeong-seop, head of Union 1, Seoul Metro's largest union.
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