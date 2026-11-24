Labor and management at Seoul Metro reached a last-minute agreement on wages and working conditions Wednesday, avoiding a planned general strike that could have disrupted the morning commute, according to labor and management representatives.

All three labor unions at Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9, reached agreements with management and called off their planned general strike, which had been scheduled to begin with the first trains of the day.

The two sides agreed to cap wage increases at 3.5 percent, while management will put on hold its existing restructuring plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs and hire 500 new employees

Union 1, 2 and 3 have 9,100, 2,560 and 2,220 members, respectively.

With the government setting a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions, wages were not a major point of contention between labor and management.

The two sides had been far apart on staffing issues. Despite the unions' demands, Seoul Metro had maintained that workforce restructuring is necessary to ensure an appropriate staffing level, citing its financial burden and the need to improve operational efficiency.

"Seoul Metro is currently short of about 800 workers, and we have agreed to hire some 500 new employees. We will work to speed up recruitment to ensure the safety of subway passengers and operations and help create jobs for young people," said Kim Jeong-seop, head of Union 1, Seoul Metro's largest union.