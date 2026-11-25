The remains of a Korean soldier who died while serving in the Vietnam War will return home, marking the repatriation 59 years after his death, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ceremony marking the return of late Army Cpl. Ahn Gyu-tae will take place at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, overseen by Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, according to the ministry.

His remains will be transferred home from Hawaii via the Air Force's C-130 aircraft, it added.

Ahn, who served as an Army corporal under the 9th Infantry Division, was deployed to Vietnam in August 1966 in the midst of the war between communist-backed North Vietnam and the United States and its allies, including South Vietnam and Korea.

There, he took part in several military operations before he died from a critical gunshot wound that he sustained during a search mission in 1967. He was 23 at the time.

His remains were supposed to be returned home via a U.S. transport aircraft, but the plan fell apart as the plane crashed while evading enemy attack on its way to a local airport.

Ahn's remains were lost in the process, but they were later found by Vietnamese residents among the 12 sets of remains discovered in the area, and subsequently referred to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

In April, the DPAA, together with the defense ministry's excavation team in charge of searching for the remains of fallen soldiers, identified the remains as those of Ahn after matching genetic samples with his son.

The remains will be laid to rest at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon on Thursday.

It marks the second time the remains of soldiers who died during the Vietnam War have returned home since 2002.

The ministry vowed to continue efforts to return the remains of fallen soldiers to their families in cooperation with the U.S.