Remains of Korean Army corporal killed in Vietnam War to be returned home
Summary
Army Cpl. Ahn Gyu-tae’s remains will be returned to South Korea at a ceremony at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, 59 years after his death in Vietnam. Ahn was killed by a gunshot wound during a search mission in 1967, aged 23. His remains were identified in April through genetic matching with his son and will be buried at the national cemetery in Daejeon on Thursday.
Key Facts
- Ahn served with the 9th Infantry Division and was deployed to Vietnam in August 1966.
- His remains were lost after the U.S. transport aircraft carrying them crashed while evading an enemy attack.
- Vietnamese residents later found Ahn’s remains among 12 sets and referred them to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
- The identification was conducted by the agency and the defense ministry’s excavation team using genetic samples from Ahn’s son.
- The ministry said this is the second return of remains of soldiers killed in the Vietnam War since 2002.
The remains of a Korean soldier who died while serving in the Vietnam War will return home, marking the repatriation 59 years after his death, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The ceremony marking the return of late Army Cpl. Ahn Gyu-tae will take place at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, overseen by Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, according to the ministry.
His remains will be transferred home from Hawaii via the Air Force's C-130 aircraft, it added.
Ahn, who served as an Army corporal under the 9th Infantry Division, was deployed to Vietnam in August 1966 in the midst of the war between communist-backed North Vietnam and the United States and its allies, including South Vietnam and Korea.
There, he took part in several military operations before he died from a critical gunshot wound that he sustained during a search mission in 1967. He was 23 at the time.
His remains were supposed to be returned home via a U.S. transport aircraft, but the plan fell apart as the plane crashed while evading enemy attack on its way to a local airport.
Ahn's remains were lost in the process, but they were later found by Vietnamese residents among the 12 sets of remains discovered in the area, and subsequently referred to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
In April, the DPAA, together with the defense ministry's excavation team in charge of searching for the remains of fallen soldiers, identified the remains as those of Ahn after matching genetic samples with his son.
The remains will be laid to rest at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon on Thursday.
It marks the second time the remains of soldiers who died during the Vietnam War have returned home since 2002.
The ministry vowed to continue efforts to return the remains of fallen soldiers to their families in cooperation with the U.S.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.