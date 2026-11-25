Population mobility up slightly in October on base effect
Summary
South Korea recorded 453,000 moves between administrative districts in October, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday. The increase reflected a low base after moves fell sharply during the Chuseok holiday period in October last year, while the longer-term decline in population mobility continued. Seoul and Busan had net outflows, while Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and South Chungcheong Province recorded net inflows.
Key Facts
- The October total was 11,000 higher than a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
- This year’s Chuseok fell in September, based on the lunar calendar, while last year’s holiday season coincided with October.
- The monthly number of people moving fell to 378,000 in September, its lowest level since 1973.
- Seoul recorded a net outflow of 5,560 people, and Busan recorded a net outflow of 768.
- Gyeonggi Province had a net inflow of 3,560 people, followed by Incheon with 1,835 and South Chungcheong Province with 1,414.
The number of Koreans who moved to new residences rose slightly in October from a year earlier due to a low base effect, but the downside trend continued, government data showed Wednesday.
Around 453,000 people changed residences to other administrative districts in October, up 2.6 percent, or 11,000, from a year earlier, according to the monthly tally from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
The ministry attributed the on-year increase to a base effect as the number fell sharply in October last year amid the Chuseok holiday season. This year's Chuseok fell in September based on the lunar calendar that changes from year to year.
However, the ministry said the country's population mobility is in a steady decline from a long-term perspective amid a rapidly aging and decreasing population.
The monthly figure dropped to 378,000 people in September, marking the lowest level since 1973.
By region, Seoul reported a net outflow of 5,560 people, and the southeastern port city of Busan also recorded a net outflow of 768.
In contrast, Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, posted a net inflow of 3,560 people, followed by Incheon, west of Seoul, with a net of 1,835 people and South Chuncheong Province with 1,414.
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