Korea will focus its official development assistance (ODA) on helping recipient nations tackle problems on their own and grow, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Wednesday.

Han made the remark during a ceremony commemorating International Development Cooperation Day that marks South Korea's accession in 2009 to the OECD Development Assistance Committee, the first case of a recipient nation joining the grouping of rich countries.

"The number of places in need of assistance continues to grow due to conflicts, climate disasters, famine and diseases while at the same time, the financial resources remain limited, leaving us with the task of how to maximize the impact of our support," Han said.

"For us to address this together, partner nations must develop the capacity to solve their own problems and grow," she said.

As an example, Han cited the case of the Korea International Cooperation Agency providing support for 12 startups in Indonesia over the past five years, with $1 million worth of grants given to them leading to $50 million in private investment.

"I believe this is meaningful in that the aid attracted investments 50 times the amount and created opportunities for local businesses to grow," she said, adding that President Lee Jae Myung has also emphasized the importance of assistance leading to investments and the investment, in turn, leading to self-reliance.

"The government will put spurs to expanding these achievements," said Han.