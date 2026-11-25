President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called for the swift supply of public housing in a bid to stabilize the housing market.

The president made the call during a meeting to promote public housing in Seoul's northwestern district of Eunpyeong, stressing the importance of speeding up housing supply and curbing real estate speculation.

The remarks came as housing prices in Seoul remain prohibitively high following years of runaway price growth.

The president said sluggish construction activity and a decline in construction permits between 2022 and 2025 led to a housing shortage, destabilizing the housing market.

"It is important to expand housing supply and provide housing as quickly as possible," he stressed.

To this end, the government plans to annually supply 240,000 public housing units through 2030, which he said would mark the highest level of home supplies on record.

The president also stressed the importance of improving the quality of public housing, noting that it should serve as a stepping stone for people seeking to buy their own homes.