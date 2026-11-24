







Editor’s note This is the first in a six-part interview series exploring how Chinese consumer brands are expanding into Korea, one of Asia’s most competitive markets. Through conversations with founders and senior executives, the series examines their market-entry strategies, local challenges and ambitions to build global brands that resonate with consumers beyond China.

At around 7 p.m. on a recent Monday, more than half of the dozen or so tables were occupied at a Yangguofu Malatang restaurant in Yeoksam, an office-packed area in Seoul's Gangnam District.

Vegetables, fish balls, rice cakes and instant noodles lined a refrigerated self-service topping bar, while pickled radish, peanuts and dipping sauces were available nearby. Two employees juggled cooking, payments, serving and clearing tables in the orange-hued restaurant.

Yangguofu Group, one of China's largest malatang chains with nearly 7,000 outlets worldwide, has grown its overseas network from just over 20 in early 2023 to more than 200 across 30 countries and territories, as it steps up its global expansion.

Yet the company is a much smaller player in Korea, where malatang — which literally translates to “numbing, spicy, scalding-hot” — found a receptive audience in a country fond of spicy food and hot soups. The dish has become popular enough to be proposed for inclusion in the country’s consumer price index basket.

Yangguofu entered the Korean market in 2019 and now has 10 outlets, all franchised, according to its website - less than half its peak store count.

Zhu Hongzhen, its global chief supervisor and head of the brand centre, described the contraction as a strategic choice from adding stores to improving their performance.

"Opening more stores is not our primary goal," he said. "What matters is the quality and making sure franchisees can make profits."

The efforts include upgrading outlets to the latest orange-colored interior — the “sixth-generation design” as the company puts it — to diversifying soup options and adding dishes such as fried rice and guobaorou, a Chinese sweet-and-sour pork dish to suit local tastes.

Prospective franchisees are assessed on restaurant experience, financial resources and location. Zhu estimated that a Korean outlet could recoup its initial investment in about a year, depending on operating condition.

Zhu said Yangguofu would prioritize quality over scale in Korea, resuming expansion only once the malatang market showed signs of recovery and its localization efforts met internal targets.

The company also faces competition from established chains, including Tanghuo Kungfu and Chunli, as well as numerous independent operators.

Facing these challenges, Yangguofu sees "consistency of flavour" as its competitive edge. Its signature herbal bone broth base is made at a company-owned factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province, while franchisees source most fresh ingredients locally. The company provides training and operational guidance ahead of store openings.

The model, combining standardized production with local execution, underpins its wider overseas plan.

"In the past, Chinese food largely followed migrants overseas, who opened restaurants to make a living," Zhu said.

"Now, chains are expanding systematically," drawing on regional teams, supply chains, research and development, and marketing expertise.

The push has also gained government backing. In 2024, Beijing issued guidelines encouraging restaurant operators to expand overseas. Shanghai, where Yangguofu is headquartered, has since introduced initiatives offering overseas market guidance, regulatory assistance and supply-chain support.

Yangguofu is focusing on Britain, France and Germany, the eastern United States and Asian markets including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

It has established six overseas warehouses and plans regional "central kitchens" once local store networks reach sufficient scale, allowing fresh and frozen ingredients to be centrally prepared and distributed.

The company is also tailoring its offerings, from curry-flavored broth in the U.S. to tom yum in Europe, while developing halal-compliant production capacity for certain markets.

Company-operated outlets also serve as showcases. At its London Chinatown flagship, a basement entertainment space has hosted stand-up comedy, part of an effort to turn restaurants into social destinations.

After years of investment in infrastructure building and branding, Zhu said the overseas business could break even this year.

But the ambition extends beyond selling more bowls of malatang.

Yangguofu hopes to introduce Chinese concepts of food as nourishment, herbal ingredients and cultural symbolism to overseas consumers, while becoming part of their everyday dining habits.

How much of that culture can travel with the food remains "an open question," Zhu acknowledged.

"But it's something we're working toward."

Wency Chen is a reporter with the South China Morning Post. Currently away from her home base in Shanghai, she is based in Seoul, reporting for both The Korea Times and the SCMP as part of an exchange program.