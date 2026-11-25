Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday called on the new head of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to pursue strategic, demand-driven grant aid programs.

Cho made the remarks during a ceremony to present an appointment letter to Oh Hyun-joo, who was appointed as KOICA president last week, according to the ministry.

The strategic approach aims to align the country's grant aid with its foreign policy priorities and partner countries' development needs while improving coordination among government agencies to enhance the effectiveness of aid programs.

Congratulating Oh on her appointment, Cho expressed hope that KOICA would strengthen its role as a key partner of the ministry in coordinating Korea's grant aid programs and continue pursuing strategic official development assistance (ODA).

Cho also called on the agency to develop "substantive, field-oriented projects that reflect the needs of recipient countries."

Oh vowed to work closely with the ministry to help implement the government's foreign policy strategy and development cooperation policy priorities, including efforts to integrate grant aid programs, the ministry said.