First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Wednesday attended a concert by an orchestra composed of visually impaired musicians, along with this year's college entrance exam takers.

The concert, held in Incheon, west of Seoul, featured the Hyegwang Blind Orchestra, a group of around 50 visually impaired musicians, and was intended to encourage high school seniors who took the grueling college entrance exam earlier this month.

The first lady attended the concert at the invitation of a student from Hyegwang School, an educational institution for visually impaired students in Incheon, whom she met last month at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Korean braille system.

Kim praised the orchestra's "enthusiasm and efforts" in creating harmony, while commending the high school seniors in attendance and expressing her hope that they would go on to make their mark in the wider world.