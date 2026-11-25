I hope the two Koreas will work toward peace on the Korean Pennsula and love each other like brothers.

CHEONGJU — Father Ham Je-doe, born Gerard Hammond, an American Maryknoll missionary who spent more than six decades in Korea and devoted himself to humanitarian work in North Korea, died Monday. He was 93.

The Diocese of Cheongju announced that Father Hammond, who had been hospitalized at Cheongju St. Mary's Hospital due to age-related illness, died at 7:46 a.m. Monday.

Born in Philadelphia in 1933, Hammond graduated from Maryknoll Seminary and was ordained a priest before choosing Korea as his first mission destination in 1960.

After arriving in Korea, he served as director of the Sacred Heart Orphanage in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, caring for children. He later spent more than 30 years conducting pastoral work in the Diocese of Cheongju, dedicating himself to evangelization and social service in the region.

In particular, while serving as the first pastor of Sudong Catholic Church in Cheongju, he donated an inheritance from his grandparents to secure land for a church and kindergarten. The Sudong Church, built on the site, was designated a registered cultural heritage site by North Chungcheong Province in May this year.

Devoted peacemaker for 2 Koreas

His work took him beyond the Demilitarized Zone in 1989, when he became head of the Korean branch of the Catholic Foreign Mission Society of America, also known as the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers. He devoted himself to providing assistance to tuberculosis patients in North Korea, serving as secretary-general of the Korean Catholic Bishops' Conference's Special Committee for National Reconciliation. He made more than 60 trips to North Korea.

Founded in 1911, Maryknoll was the first Catholic missionary society established in the United States, with the aim of spreading Catholicism in Asia.

In his 2020 memoir, "A Missionary's Journey," published to mark the 60th anniversary of his arrival in Korea, Hammond compared the living conditions of North Koreans with the poverty he had witnessed in South Korea in the past. He recalled thinking that he was doing much the same work in North Korea as he had done in Cheongju six decades earlier.

He likened a missionary's role to that of a bridge connecting the two Koreas, writing that he hoped to be like a pebble that helped make the bridge stronger. At a book launch event at the time, he said, "I hope the two Koreas will work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and love each other like brothers."

In accordance with his wishes, the Diocese of Cheongju has decided to lay his body to rest at St. Joseph's Park in Gadeok-myeon, Cheongju.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the cathedral church in Naedeok-dong, Cheongju.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.