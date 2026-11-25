A promotional video produced by Dalsung County, Daegu won the grand prize in the historical and cultural category at the third Korea Local Government Promotional Awards.

According to Dalsung County on Tuesday, the Korea Local Government Promotional Awards, hosted and organized by the Korea Media and Video Promotion Institute and sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Communications Commission, evaluates promotional videos produced by local governments nationwide.

“The Man Who Lives at Yuksinsa” was created to promote Yuksinsa, one of Dalsung County's representative historical sites. The shrine houses the memorial tablets of the Six Martyred Ministers, who lost their lives while plotting to restore King Danjong to the throne during the reign of King Sejo of Joseon. The nearby Myogol Village is a clan village of the Suncheon Park family, descendants of Park Paeng-nyeon, one of the Six Martyred Ministers.

The video was inspired by the film "The King's Warden," which drew more than 10 million moviegoers. Officials from Dalsung County's 2026 Public Officials SNS Supporters group took on the roles of King Danjong, Eom Heung-do, Makdong's mother and Lady Leecheon, delivering distinctive performances.

Traditional architecture also adds visual appeal to the video, including the red gate at Yuksinsa Shrine, Taegojeong Pavilion and the Haemokjeong and Dalsung Samgaheon historic houses, filmed in summer when crape myrtle trees were in full bloom. The video has garnered 140,000 views and approximately 850 comments on YouTube.

“Dalsung County is producing promotional videos that combine entertainment and information in line with popular trends,” Dalsung County chief Choi Jae-hoon said.

“With this award, we will step up our online promotional efforts to widely introduce Dalsung County's culture, tourism and policies to audiences nationwide,” he added.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







