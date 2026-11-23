Seoul to offer up to $370,000 for reporting college entrance exam cheating
Summary
South Korea’s Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said Monday it will offer up to 500 million won for reports that lead to the detection of cheating on the annual college entrance exam. The commission will pay 100 million won for each confirmed case, and people who confess and report accomplices can receive the full reward while facing reduced penalties. Reports are being accepted through Jan. 19 in a two-month campaign to protect the fairness and credibility of the College Scholastic Ability Test.
Key Facts
- The maximum reward is equivalent to $370,888, according to the article.
- The commission said the campaign is intended to encourage public reporting and safeguard the exam’s fairness and credibility.
- Authorities said last week that people caught cheating would be barred from taking the exam for 10 years, while reports of misconduct could earn rewards of up to 100 million won.
- The exam is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where university choice can heavily influence career prospects.
South Korea will offer rewards of up to 500 million won ($370,888) for reporting cheating on the annual college entrance exam, the anti-corruption agency said Monday, as authorities step up efforts to crack down on cheating aided by artificial intelligence (AI).
The government will offer 100 million won for each tip-off that leads to the detection of a cheating case, up to a maximum of 500 million won, according to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).
Those who confess to cheating and report accomplices will also receive the full reward, while facing reduced penalties for their own misconduct, the commission said.
"The measure is aimed at safeguarding the fairness and credibility of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) by encouraging the public to report cheating," it said.
The commission is accepting reports of cheating through Jan. 19 as part of a two-month campaign.
Last week, authorities said those caught cheating would be barred from taking the exam for 10 years and that rewards of up to 100 million won would be offered for reports of misconduct.
The CSAT is the culmination of years of grueling studies for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where the university one goes to can heavily influence career prospects.
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