President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government Tuesday to come up with effective ways to root out illegal acts disguised as religious activity, apparently referring to controversy over a religious sect's alleged collusion with members of the ruling party.

Lee gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae without elaborating on the illegal acts.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea has been mired in internal strife after leader Kim Min-seok recently withdrew his accusations that followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, had attempted to sway the party's leadership race in August in favor of his then rival.

"I spoke to you a long time ago about the dissolution process for religious cults engaging in crimes or illegal acts disguised as religious activity," the president said. "I think it is time to realistically consider effective measures against this."

Lee asked the culture ministry, as the ministry in charge, to report to him on what measures it has considered so far, as well as the current situation with the issue and its future plans.

The president previously spoke on the importance of separating religion from politics, saying at a Cabinet meeting in December 2025 that the government should look into following Japan's example of dissolving religious groups found to have interfered in politics.

During Tuesday's session, the Cabinet planned to approve a bill designating Dec. 3 as a national anniversary commemorating the "Revolution of Light," the president said, referring to the people's collective action in standing up against former President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law on the day two years ago.

The bill, if passed, would designate Dec. 3 as the "day of public sovereignty."

Lee again instructed officials to mobilize all administrative resources to sternly respond to exam cheating under a zero-tolerance policy, as the country struggles to crack down on cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI) and high-tech gadgets.

The president likened exam cheating to stock price manipulation, saying both of them harm others for personal gains and undermine the foundation for social trust.

"If such irregularities and foul play are overlooked, society cannot function properly," he noted, instructing officials to launch a pan-government joint investigation to uncover exam cheating cases and punish those responsible.